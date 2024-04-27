Sign up
Previous
Photo 749
Chocolate buttons
My Autistic Son likes to ensure his supply of chocolate buttons doesn't run low!
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
3
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
749
photos
48
followers
29
following
205% complete
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th April 2024 11:10am
Privacy
Public
Tags
buttons
,
chocolate
,
supply
Corinne C
ace
Neat organization!
I don't know these but I love almost everything from Cadbury :-)
April 27th, 2024
Heather
ace
I don't know these, either. I'll have to keep an eye out for them.
April 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 27th, 2024
