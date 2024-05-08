Sign up
Photo 760
Riding
My Son enjoyed his riding today, and it was nice to do it in the sun
8th May 2024
8th May 24
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
760
photos
48
followers
29
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th May 2024 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
riding
Heather
ace
A nice shot of your son on the horse (and in the sun). That would be fun!
May 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
He looks very confident.
May 8th, 2024
