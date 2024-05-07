Previous
Pink rose by jeremyccc
Pink rose

We’ve had another rose flower in our back garden. Today was sunny but it still had a few droplets from yesterday’s rain
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags
Lovely rose and capture of that little rain drop about to fall.
May 7th, 2024  
Taffy
That one larger drop is quite remarkable -- beautiful scene!
May 7th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely
May 7th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
May 7th, 2024  
