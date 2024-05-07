Sign up
Previous
Photo 759
Pink rose
We’ve had another rose flower in our back garden. Today was sunny but it still had a few droplets from yesterday’s rain
7th May 2024
7th May 24
4
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
759
photos
48
followers
29
following
207% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
7th May 2024 10:45am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunny
,
pink
,
rose
Mags
ace
Lovely rose and capture of that little rain drop about to fall.
May 7th, 2024
Taffy
ace
That one larger drop is quite remarkable -- beautiful scene!
May 7th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
May 7th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful
May 7th, 2024
