18 / 365
Lunch in the Gherkin
Had a delicious lunch in the Helix restaurant at the top of the Gherkin with my old friend Jayne Lambis
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
0
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
7
365
lunch
,
gherkin
