Previous
Next
Tower of London by jeremyccc
61 / 365

Tower of London

I enjoyed a visit to the Tower of London today and found it fascinating. This is the White Tower which was constructed in the 13th century. The Crown Jewels are exceptional but it isn’t possible to take photos of them
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise