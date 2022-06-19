Previous
Keane in Concert by jeremyccc
71 / 365

Keane in Concert

I loved seeing Keane in Concert at the Hop Farm with some friends. Tom Chaplin's voice is even more remarkable live.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Jeremy Cross

