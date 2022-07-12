Hadlow Tower

An interesting building about 5 minutes drive from our house, Hadlow Tower, or May’s Folly as it is affectionately known, is a Grade 1* listed folly and the tallest of its kind in the United Kingdom. It was built over a number of years from the late 1780s and once formed part of a grand castle in the Romantic Gothic style, built by Walter Barton May. The tower is taller than Nelson’s Column!



In 1998 the World Monument Fund considered the building to be important enough for it to be included in the top 100 most endangered historic buildings in the world.



It fell into disrepair after the great storm of 1987 but was restored in 2013. In October 2013, the restoration of the tower was recognised when the Vivat Trust and the Save Hadlow Tower Action Group (SHTAG) won a Lloyd-Webber Angel Award. Work was completed on the interior; the exhibition centre in the tower was open on Thursdays from May to October. Following the collapse of Vivat Trust, the tower was offered for sale in May 2016. In 2017 the tower was sold to a private individual for £425,000. The tower was re-listed for sale in 2020 for £1,475,000.

