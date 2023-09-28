Sign up
Photo 537
Nice view
A grey day but a nice view across to the Shard from the 27th floor of 20 Fenchurch Street in London, also known as the ‘Walkie Talkie’ building.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
building
,
walkie
,
talkie
Corinne C
ace
Very nice!
September 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Amazing view! It's so big.
September 28th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great capture of the skyline and that amazing building! Fav
September 29th, 2023
