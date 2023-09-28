Previous
A grey day but a nice view across to the Shard from the 27th floor of 20 Fenchurch Street in London, also known as the ‘Walkie Talkie’ building.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C ace
Very nice!
September 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Amazing view! It's so big.
September 28th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great capture of the skyline and that amazing building! Fav
September 29th, 2023  
