Photo 536
Happy Birthday
Happy birthday to my lovely wife, fortunately she's got a sense of humour! (Photo taken earlier this month)
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
village
,
wife
,
idiot
carol white
ace
Wishing your wife a Happy Birthday 🎂
September 27th, 2023
Heather
ace
Ha! I had to take a moment, but I see it! Happy Birthday to you lovely wife indeed!
September 27th, 2023
