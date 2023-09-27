Previous
Happy Birthday by jeremyccc
Photo 536

Happy Birthday

Happy birthday to my lovely wife, fortunately she's got a sense of humour! (Photo taken earlier this month)
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Wishing your wife a Happy Birthday 🎂
September 27th, 2023  
Heather ace
Ha! I had to take a moment, but I see it! Happy Birthday to you lovely wife indeed!
September 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise