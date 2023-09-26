Previous
Strange breakfast by jeremyccc
Strange breakfast

My autistic Son eats this strange breakfast every day - it's a tin of baked beans with rice krispies on top, which he puts in the microwave - not sure how he concocted this combination!
26th September 2023

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
Definitely original!
September 26th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
If he enjoys it…
September 26th, 2023  
