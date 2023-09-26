Sign up
Previous
Photo 535
Strange breakfast
My autistic Son eats this strange breakfast every day - it's a tin of baked beans with rice krispies on top, which he puts in the microwave - not sure how he concocted this combination!
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather
ace
Definitely original!
September 26th, 2023
Bill Davidson
If he enjoys it…
September 26th, 2023
