A bucolic scene by jeremyccc
Photo 556

A bucolic scene

A view from Emmett’s Gardens
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
gloria jones ace
Great pastoral scene and nice light
October 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene
October 17th, 2023  
Heather ace
Yes, it definitely is! A nice shot, Jeremy, with the tree branch in the top corner, the sheep in the foreground, the rolling hills, and the church steeple far off! Just lovely! Fav
October 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh my! What a beautiful country view.
October 17th, 2023  
