Photo 765
old dried oak leaf
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
2
0
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
786
photos
94
followers
93
following
209% complete
View this month »
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
765
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd February 2020 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Milanie
ace
Excellent against black
February 3rd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
perfect on black :)
February 3rd, 2020
