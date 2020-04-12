Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 834
oops, fail
I was planning to shoot some of the fading white tulips with some white eggs. Well apparently I broke this one in the process. I carefully put back the other two I had out before I damaged those too. Eggs are precious nowadays.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
862
photos
101
followers
95
following
228% complete
View this month »
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th April 2020 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
technique-foodstories
Shutterbug
ace
I don’t think it looks like an oops at all. Rule of odds comp, beautiful highkey. Flowers and eggs are symbols of spring. I think it’s lovely.
April 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close