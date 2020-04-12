Previous
Next
oops, fail by jernst1779
Photo 834

oops, fail

I was planning to shoot some of the fading white tulips with some white eggs. Well apparently I broke this one in the process. I carefully put back the other two I had out before I damaged those too. Eggs are precious nowadays.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I don’t think it looks like an oops at all. Rule of odds comp, beautiful highkey. Flowers and eggs are symbols of spring. I think it’s lovely.
April 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise