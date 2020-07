Happy Independence Day to all who celebrate

This is a repost of my image from last July 4th, with ever so slight edits. I had no image more appropriate to post for this day. The painting of George Washington was done by my Dad, copying one of the famous ones.



In July 1776, Washington, who was not a signer of the Declaration, was Commander of the Continental Army, and was defending New York City. Washington read the Declaration of Independence to the army on July 9th.