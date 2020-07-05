Sign up
Photo 917
Blues
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
962
photos
111
followers
106
following
251% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th July 2020 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Charmaine Zoe
ace
Gorgeous, love the composition and colour!
July 5th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Oh great shot! Love the composition.
July 5th, 2020
