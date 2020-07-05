Previous
Next
Blues by jernst1779
Photo 917

Blues

5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charmaine Zoe ace
Gorgeous, love the composition and colour!
July 5th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Oh great shot! Love the composition.
July 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise