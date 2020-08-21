Previous
I'll just take this one blossom back to the pond for my sweetheart. by jernst1779
I'll just take this one blossom back to the pond for my sweetheart.

a bit of whimsy
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Jean

bkb in the city
Very nice
August 21st, 2020  
Tunia McClure ace
wonderful frog
August 21st, 2020  
Frances Claydon ace
Awe hope she appreciates it! Nice b&w
August 21st, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
August 21st, 2020  
