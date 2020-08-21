Sign up
Photo 965
I'll just take this one blossom back to the pond for my sweetheart.
a bit of whimsy
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year!
1011
photos
118
followers
115
following
bkb in the city
Very nice
August 21st, 2020
Tunia McClure
ace
wonderful frog
August 21st, 2020
Frances Claydon
ace
Awe hope she appreciates it! Nice b&w
August 21st, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
August 21st, 2020
