Ok this started when I was trying to think of something to shoot. I'm a bit desperate for ideas. I saw a catalog in the pile of mail and thought of @Mona65 . Knowing I could never reach her results I nonetheless decided to loop the pages. After looping 100 pages I was determined to use it for something. But there was no magic. I just spent a ridiculous amount of time (ETSOOI) trying to use it for something so it has to be my post for the day.