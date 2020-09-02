Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 977
still life sooc
was trying to see how I could manage the light in a simple still life with the straight out of camera rule for the nifty fifty sooc challenge.
My fingers are twitching in desire to improve this.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1024
photos
118
followers
114
following
267% complete
View this month »
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st September 2020 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
KV
ace
Truly lovely as is and amazing that it is SOOC.
September 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close