still life sooc by jernst1779
still life sooc

was trying to see how I could manage the light in a simple still life with the straight out of camera rule for the nifty fifty sooc challenge.
My fingers are twitching in desire to improve this.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Jean

@jernst1779
KV ace
Truly lovely as is and amazing that it is SOOC.
September 2nd, 2020  
