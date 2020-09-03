Previous
Next
still life 2 sooc by jernst1779
Photo 978

still life 2 sooc

For the straight out of camera nifty fifty sooc challenge. I put the camera on b&w.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise