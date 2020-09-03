Sign up
Photo 978
still life 2 sooc
For the straight out of camera nifty fifty sooc challenge. I put the camera on b&w.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1025
photos
116
followers
112
following
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
2
365
ILCE-7M3
3rd September 2020 11:55am
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
