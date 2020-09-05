Sign up
Photo 980
The fog is lifting. The heron keeps watch.
just re-editing a composite I did quite some time ago. All photos mine. the ship is a photo of a painting.
Trying to entice my photo mojo to come back.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1027
photos
116
followers
112
following
268% complete
View this month »
haskar
ace
Excellent! Fav.
September 5th, 2020
amyK
ace
nicely composed
September 5th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
love it! great mood. have wondered about b&w composites - inspired by you to give one a go :)
September 5th, 2020
