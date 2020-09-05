Previous
The fog is lifting. The heron keeps watch. by jernst1779
The fog is lifting. The heron keeps watch.

just re-editing a composite I did quite some time ago. All photos mine. the ship is a photo of a painting.
Trying to entice my photo mojo to come back.
haskar
Excellent! Fav.
September 5th, 2020  
amyK
nicely composed
September 5th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby
love it! great mood. have wondered about b&w composites - inspired by you to give one a go :)
September 5th, 2020  
