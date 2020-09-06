Previous
Next
apples by jernst1779
Photo 981

apples

6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Your still lifes are beautiful:)
September 6th, 2020  
KWind ace
Great focus and lighting.
September 6th, 2020  
4rky ace
Agree wholeheartedly with Felicity - your still lifes really are beautiful
September 6th, 2020  
BillyBoy
Very nice.
September 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise