Photo 981
apples
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
4
1
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1028
photos
117
followers
112
following
268% complete
974
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th September 2020 2:36pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
FBailey
ace
Your still lifes are beautiful:)
September 6th, 2020
KWind
ace
Great focus and lighting.
September 6th, 2020
4rky
ace
Agree wholeheartedly with Felicity - your still lifes really are beautiful
September 6th, 2020
BillyBoy
Very nice.
September 6th, 2020
