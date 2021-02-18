Previous
red berries by jernst1779
Photo 1146

red berries

Trying a high key version before I throw them out.
These are now drying up and the berries falling off. I bought them in mid December so they've had a good run.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Jean

ace
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful! I love how you get the most out of everything before you toss it out. =)
February 18th, 2021  
Anja
They look pretty in high key
February 18th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful high key!
February 18th, 2021  
