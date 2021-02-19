Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1147
dove in flight
this is not in focus but I'm using it because it's the first time I've caught one of these doves in flight. (And I have nothing else for today)
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
2
2
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1205
photos
145
followers
123
following
314% complete
View this month »
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
19th February 2021 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Hey! This is great to me. I couldn't ever get a shot like this. =)
February 19th, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Great timing fav
February 19th, 2021
