dove in flight by jernst1779
dove in flight

this is not in focus but I'm using it because it's the first time I've caught one of these doves in flight. (And I have nothing else for today)
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Jean

@jernst1779
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Hey! This is great to me. I couldn't ever get a shot like this. =)
February 19th, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
Great timing fav
February 19th, 2021  
