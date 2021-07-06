Previous
wheels on Mystic River Bridge by jernst1779
wheels on Mystic River Bridge

These big wheels are part of the mechanism that lifts the drawbridge.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of these great shapes and lines.
July 7th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool shot
July 7th, 2021  
