I hate selfies of me by jernst1779
2 / 365

I hate selfies of me

But I did this for the Roll Call discussion started by @mzzhope. I discovered that my phone has a studio lighting portrait mode and I played with it.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Jean

BillyBoy
Very good. Great lighting.
March 23rd, 2020  
