Ready to fish by jerzyfotos
108 / 365

Ready to fish

I looked at this pile of rope, iron and netting inside a boat when I walked the beach. It must take a lot of patience to fold it so it does not get tangled. These fishermen have the patience of a saint
9th January 2024

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Photo Details

