Bright colors
121 / 365

Bright colors

I think I like the bright colours they paint houses in Mexico. It would not go over in our Canadian neighborhood but then our building would not fit in here. One of the things I like about travel is visting unique places and Mexico is all of that.
28th January 2024

Jerzy

