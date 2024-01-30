Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
Painted bright
Well I put this in the wrong time slot but we don't sweat the small stuff in Mexico. We did not eat or drink there but we liked the colorful paint.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
