We're back...Buenos Dias

We have the same room every time we visit Boca de Tomatlan and it has become home base. I thought I would take this picture now since it will not look like this for long with travel clutter. :) A lot of our travel enjoyment is through people watching and we are convinced our balcony is made just for that.

It was a very eventful cab ride here from Los Ayala with a dishonest cab driver but it's great being back. (This was taken yesterday but I have to juggle a couple date postings. )

The rooster says it's morning coffee time.