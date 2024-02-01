Previous
We're back...Buenos Dias by jerzyfotos
125 / 365

We're back...Buenos Dias

We have the same room every time we visit Boca de Tomatlan and it has become home base. I thought I would take this picture now since it will not look like this for long with travel clutter. :) A lot of our travel enjoyment is through people watching and we are convinced our balcony is made just for that.
It was a very eventful cab ride here from Los Ayala with a dishonest cab driver but it's great being back. (This was taken yesterday but I have to juggle a couple date postings. )
The rooster says it's morning coffee time.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise