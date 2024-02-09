Previous
Lestgo to Yelapa by jerzyfotos
Lestgo to Yelapa

Sometimes I think the Mexicans are playing with us but close enough to Let's go to Yelapa so we hopped aboard. We took this back to Boca from Yelapa. A long and bumpy ride on hard seats in this water taxi :-)
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Krista Mae ace
Oh my! That must have been a L O N G ride, for sure! Love "Lestgo." It worked to get your business!
February 10th, 2024  
