132 / 365
Lestgo to Yelapa
Sometimes I think the Mexicans are playing with us but close enough to Let's go to Yelapa so we hopped aboard. We took this back to Boca from Yelapa. A long and bumpy ride on hard seats in this water taxi :-)
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
1
1
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
176
photos
31
followers
34
following
36% complete
Krista Mae
ace
Oh my! That must have been a L O N G ride, for sure! Love "Lestgo." It worked to get your business!
February 10th, 2024
