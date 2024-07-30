Previous
ARTISAN AT WORK by jerzyfotos
205 / 365

ARTISAN AT WORK

Sometimes I just walk around with the camera hoping to capture interesting people. This woman was aware of the camera but too focused on her work to acknowledge me. I'm sure her creation was artsy and interesting.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 31st, 2024  
