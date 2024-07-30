Sign up
ARTISAN AT WORK
Sometimes I just walk around with the camera hoping to capture interesting people. This woman was aware of the camera but too focused on her work to acknowledge me. I'm sure her creation was artsy and interesting.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Jerzy
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 31st, 2024
