Previous
KELOWNA THROUGH A PRISM by jerzyfotos
206 / 365

KELOWNA THROUGH A PRISM

Most of my pictures have very little edit or processing so this is something new for me. We were downtown again so I tried the new prism filter on a bright and sunny day and I think I like this best of a few test shots.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise