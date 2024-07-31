Sign up
KELOWNA THROUGH A PRISM
Most of my pictures have very little edit or processing so this is something new for me. We were downtown again so I tried the new prism filter on a bright and sunny day and I think I like this best of a few test shots.
31st July 2024
Jerzy
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
31st July 2024 12:30pm
