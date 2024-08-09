Previous
THE PAPER BOYS by jerzyfotos
THE PAPER BOYS

We were very surprised and ecstatic to find these guys in our back yard tonight in a small venue.... Music in the Park. I would've travelled far to see them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-ijYOHl-RE


9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Jerzy

Diana ace
Fabulous candid of the two! Thanks for the link, will check them out later.
August 10th, 2024  
