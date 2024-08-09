Sign up
215 / 365
THE PAPER BOYS
We were very surprised and ecstatic to find these guys in our back yard tonight in a small venue.... Music in the Park. I would've travelled far to see them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-ijYOHl-RE
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
298
photos
41
followers
38
following
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid of the two! Thanks for the link, will check them out later.
August 10th, 2024
