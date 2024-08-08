Previous
AMAZING by jerzyfotos
AMAZING

We went to Penticton Peachfest today and I got to watch these world class riders performing stunts at the Motocross. I can't remember what exactly this guy did but my lens was below at street level and he was twirling high in the air.
Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Photo Details

