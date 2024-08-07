Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
213 / 365
TRICKY FOUNTAIN
The bike rider was happy to find a water fountain on this hot day, and it looks like he got the hang of the shooting water to fill his bottle. Funny to watch and it almost looks like water is shooting from the bottle when I focus in.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
295
photos
41
followers
37
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Latest from all albums
73
208
209
74
210
211
212
213
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close