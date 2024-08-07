Previous
TRICKY FOUNTAIN by jerzyfotos
TRICKY FOUNTAIN

The bike rider was happy to find a water fountain on this hot day, and it looks like he got the hang of the shooting water to fill his bottle. Funny to watch and it almost looks like water is shooting from the bottle when I focus in.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
