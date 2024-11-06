Previous
SIMPLE AND PURE by jerzyfotos
278 / 365

SIMPLE AND PURE

I waited for this gentleman to resume his fly fishing before I put in. I fished near him occasionally and we exchanged some fishing chit chat when within ear range. Nice guy with local knowledge. (shot yesterday..Nov.6)
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise