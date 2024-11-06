Sign up
WHITE LAKE B.C.
This is a water that I enjoy spending time on with a fly rod in my hand. The 2 1/2 hr. drive is worth it and I also got to an old favourite water...Adams River. Long day but a rewarding one at the end in many ways. (taken yesterday...Nov.6)
6th November 2024
Jerzy
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
6th November 2024 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
