HAPPY BABY
The reason we went to Vancouver. This is my grumpy fishing buddy's grand daughter and two days old in this picture. She's a sweetheart and smiles often but I could not catch that due to lack of time.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Diana
Wonderful capture of this adorable little girl. Maybe your buddy won't be so grumpy anymore 😁
September 10th, 2024
