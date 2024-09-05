Previous
HAPPY BABY by jerzyfotos
HAPPY BABY

The reason we went to Vancouver. This is my grumpy fishing buddy's grand daughter and two days old in this picture. She's a sweetheart and smiles often but I could not catch that due to lack of time.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this adorable little girl. Maybe your buddy won't be so grumpy anymore 😁
September 10th, 2024  
