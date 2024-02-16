Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
4 / 365
Our pier being worked on a year ago in Boca de Tomatlan
Hopefully I can get a decent shot of the progress before we leave tomorrow. Things don't always move quickly in Mexico and construction is no exception.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
193
photos
32
followers
31
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Latest from all albums
135
136
3
50
137
138
51
4
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
1st March 2023 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close