Whose a good boy?

The new addition to our family arrived at YVR yesterday from Iran in a crate and we love having him. He is a rescue and he is doing a great job of rescuing us :-) From street life and bombs to trendy and colorful Kelowna will be an adjustment. He is a little sneak (in a good way) but we can call it street smarts. He doesn't bark and loves everyone...with caution.