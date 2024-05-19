Previous
Downtown busker by jerzyfotos
153 / 365

Downtown busker

With this being a holiday weekend the downtown was busy with entertainment. I have to remember to carry cash for the guitar case. This guy was very good!
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Photo Details

