Previous
HIT IT by jerzyfotos
193 / 365

HIT IT

The boats have to leave the marina at a slow speed as not to create a wake and there seems to be a spot where they hit the throttle. Hoping to get a jet ski shot...and be prepared for it. Another day maybe.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise