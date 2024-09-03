Previous
SHOOT AWAY by jerzyfotos
226 / 365

SHOOT AWAY

It's great when people on the street like to have fun with my lens. This lady was a riot and I hope the capture shows her personality.
3rd September 2024

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Photo Details

