269 / 365
THIS NICE PART OF TOWN
Just happens to have a casino to the left of this Dolphins statue. I'm very glad I came here to shoot since the casino slot machine put a smile on my face :-) ( I think they still call them slot machines). A nice day all around.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and capture, such wonderful fall colours.
October 28th, 2024
