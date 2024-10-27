Previous
THIS NICE PART OF TOWN by jerzyfotos
269 / 365

THIS NICE PART OF TOWN

Just happens to have a casino to the left of this Dolphins statue. I'm very glad I came here to shoot since the casino slot machine put a smile on my face :-) ( I think they still call them slot machines). A nice day all around.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture, such wonderful fall colours.
October 28th, 2024  
