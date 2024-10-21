Previous
WHILE IT LASTS by jerzyfotos
263 / 365

WHILE IT LASTS

When we get a few cold days the great fall colours will be gone with the leaves. I might snap a few pictures while the colors last.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KWind ace
Lovely fall colours.
October 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise