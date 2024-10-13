Previous
SERVICE WITH A SMILE by jerzyfotos
257 / 365

SERVICE WITH A SMILE

It's nice when you get a server that enjoys interacting with the customers in a pleasant manner. Plus...she didn't spill a drop onto the outside table below even though she probably knew the lens was on her. Cheers.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
