THE DREAM CAFE by jerzyfotos
This is a very nice venue for music and found on trendy Front Street in Penticton. I visited the city yesterday and had to contend with high noon sun but it was a nice fall day to travel.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
