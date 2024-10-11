Previous
Next
NIGHT WALK by jerzyfotos
256 / 365

NIGHT WALK

With the shorter fall days I get a chance to take more night shots. The walking trail often has many people and dogs enjoying the lake walk near our home but maybe this is the in-between hour tonight. (catching up...shot a couple days ago)
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise