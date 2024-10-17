Previous
SOAKING UP THE RAYS by jerzyfotos
260 / 365

This interesting couple seemed like they were going to get the last rays of sun at the beach regardless of the weather. They came prepared for the cool temperature with gloves, hats and ear coverings. I'm guessing hot coffee in the thermos.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Peter Dulis ace
works well in monochrome
October 18th, 2024  
