Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
260 / 365
SOAKING UP THE RAYS
This interesting couple seemed like they were going to get the last rays of sun at the beach regardless of the weather. They came prepared for the cool temperature with gloves, hats and ear coverings. I'm guessing hot coffee in the thermos.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
362
photos
39
followers
39
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Latest from all albums
255
256
257
89
258
259
260
90
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
works well in monochrome
October 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close