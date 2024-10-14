Sign up
NOTHING FANCY
These bikes are ridden by cool people in the trendy Gastown area of Vancouver. Nothing too shiny or loud and the old handlebars and basket make it the real deal. Taken on our Vancouver visit.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Jerzy
