NOTHING FANCY by jerzyfotos
89 / 365

NOTHING FANCY

These bikes are ridden by cool people in the trendy Gastown area of Vancouver. Nothing too shiny or loud and the old handlebars and basket make it the real deal. Taken on our Vancouver visit.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Jerzy

Photo Details

